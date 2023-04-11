Close
IHC Removes Objections On Imran Khan's Plea Against FIR

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

IHC removes objections on Imran Khan's plea against FIR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections of registrar office on a petition challenging FIR against Imran Khan pertaining remarks about the officers of state institution.

The court fixed the case for hearing tomorrow after removing the objections.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by PTI's chief Imran Khan against an FIR registered by Ramna police station. The FIR had stated that the PTI's chairman had used objectionable language against the officers and put the their and their families' lives at risk.

The registrar office had objected that the petitioner should have firstly filed pre-arrest bail case and second objection was related to the lawyer's power of attorney.

The chief justice took up the case along with the objection and removed the same on judicial side.

The petitioner had stated that baseless FIRs were being registered against him on political revenge. He said that how an FIR could be registered in Islamabad on a speech in Lahore. He prayed the court to quash the FIR against him.

It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered FIR against Imran Khan on April 6, on the complaint of magistrate Manzoor Ahmed.

