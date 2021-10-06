ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed the objections of registrar office on acquittal plea of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield property reference and clubbed the case with main appeals.

The hearing on the appeals was then adjourned till October 13.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter heard the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Cap. (r) Muhammad Safdar against their convictions in graft reference.

At the outset of hearing, Maryam Nawaz arrived at the court rostrum. However, the court instructed her to take her seat. The bench noted that a separate petition had been filed by the accused and the registrar office had raised objections on it.

The court, however, removed the objections of registrar office on miscellaneous petition and clubbed the case with other identical petitions.

Maryam's lawyer Irfan Qadir clarified that this petition was not against any institution. His clients, he said, respected the national institutions.

Meanwhile, Irfan Qadir opposed the plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking daily hearing and decision within one month in appeal of Maryam Nawaz.

He pleaded NAB's request was unnecessary and prayed the court to turn it down.

The lawyer also received the court notices on another NAB plea also seeking daily hearing on appeal on Capt. (r) Muhammad Safdar. The court clubbed the petitions with main appeals and adjourned the case till October 13.