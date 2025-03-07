The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday removed the objections of the Registrar's Office on contempt of court petition of Mashal Yousafzai for not being allowed entry in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday removed the objections of the Registrar's Office on contempt of court petition of Mashal Yousafzai for not being allowed entry in Adiala Jail.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the contempt of court case against PTI lawyer Mashal Yousafzai for not being allowed to enter Adiala Jail.

The court said that the jail authorities have assured a meeting by 3 pm today. The meeting should be held for one hour. Permission is also given to take along the power of attorney and petition to get it signed.

The hearing on Mashal Yousafzai's contempt of court petition has been adjourned until next Friday.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat and Adiala Jail Superintendent Ghafoor Anjum appeared in the court during the hearing of the case.