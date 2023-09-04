The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against his arrest under the Maintenance Public Order (MPO) and ordered to fix the case for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against his arrest under the Maintenance Public Order (MPO) and ordered to fix the case for hearing.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Pervaiz Elahi.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate said that his client had been arrested only to frustrate the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC). The LHC had given clear orders that his client would not be arrested even under the MPO again.

The court said that so far it was removing the Registrar Office's objections and directed it to fix the case again for hearing.