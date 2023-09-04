Open Menu

IHC Removes Objections On Pervaiz Elahi's Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 06:05 PM

IHC removes objections on Pervaiz Elahi's petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against his arrest under the Maintenance Public Order (MPO) and ordered to fix the case for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against his arrest under the Maintenance Public Order (MPO) and ordered to fix the case for hearing.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Pervaiz Elahi.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate said that his client had been arrested only to frustrate the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC). The LHC had given clear orders that his client would not be arrested even under the MPO again.

The court said that so far it was removing the Registrar Office's objections and directed it to fix the case again for hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Abdul Razzaq Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Special measures being taken to improve cleanlines ..

Special measures being taken to improve cleanliness: Sec LG South

3 minutes ago
 2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international ..

2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international research index

3 minutes ago
 Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehl ..

Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum reviewed

3 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of S ..

IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of Sadaqat Abbasi

2 minutes ago
 Director Russian Friendship House for support to M ..

Director Russian Friendship House for support to MSAP in chess promotion

4 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive launched

Anti-encroachment drive launched

2 minutes ago
Sanjrani expresses sorrow over tragic helicopter c ..

Sanjrani expresses sorrow over tragic helicopter crash in Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 Special care for cotton during September stressed

Special care for cotton during September stressed

2 minutes ago
 DC visits various areas of Ahmadpur East to inspec ..

DC visits various areas of Ahmadpur East to inspect flood situation

2 minutes ago
 Youth shot dead, another commits suicide in Dera

Youth shot dead, another commits suicide in Dera

2 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal grieved over martyrdom of Na ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal grieved over martyrdom of Navy officers, soldier in helico ..

2 minutes ago
 Police conducted search operation in Civil Line ar ..

Police conducted search operation in Civil Line areas

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan