IHC Removes Objections On Petition Of Acting Chairman NAB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IHC removes objections on petition of acting chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed the four objections of registrar office on a petition of Acting Chairman NAB Zahir Shah against the powers of PAC.

The court, however, instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to address other three objections raised by the office.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of Zahir Shah challenging the meeting minutes of Public Accounts Committee. The registrar office had raised seven objections against the plea. However, the bench took up the case for hearing along with the objections.

The petition had claimed that the PAC had exceeded from its powers on June 24, 2022. It also prayed the court to declare the meeting minutes of July 7, 2022 as null and stop the PAC from taking action under this.

