Open Menu

IHC Removes Objections On Plea Of Latif Khosa

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:48 PM

IHC removes objections on plea of Latif Khosa

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed the objections of registrar office on petition seeking Sardar Latif Khosa’s meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed the objections of registrar office on petition seeking Sardar Latif Khosa’s meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in jail.

The court said that it would pass on order in the case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case along with the objections of registrar office.

During hearing, the lawyer adopted the stance that the registrar office had raised objections regarding the biometric verification of the petitioner.

He said that petitioner is a senior citizen of 75 year old due to which biometric verification is not compulsory for him.

The court removed the objections of registrar office on judicial side. The lawyer requested the court to issue an order regarding it to this the bench said that it would issue a written order on it.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Recent Stories

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

24 minutes ago
 PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma til ..

PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

38 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

39 minutes ago
 Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia ..

Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..

25 minutes ago
 Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as ..

Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..

25 minutes ago
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in fi ..

Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test

25 minutes ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

52 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages b ..

Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..

25 minutes ago
 IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP reg ..

IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..

25 minutes ago
 Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood re ..

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..

24 minutes ago
 OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan