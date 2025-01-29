IHC Removes Objections On Plea Of Latif Khosa
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:48 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed the objections of registrar office on petition seeking Sardar Latif Khosa’s meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in jail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed the objections of registrar office on petition seeking Sardar Latif Khosa’s meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in jail.
The court said that it would pass on order in the case.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case along with the objections of registrar office.
During hearing, the lawyer adopted the stance that the registrar office had raised objections regarding the biometric verification of the petitioner.
He said that petitioner is a senior citizen of 75 year old due to which biometric verification is not compulsory for him.
The court removed the objections of registrar office on judicial side. The lawyer requested the court to issue an order regarding it to this the bench said that it would issue a written order on it.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.
