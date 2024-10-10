Open Menu

IHC Removes Objections On Plea To Public Draft Of Proposed Amendment

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM

IHC removes objections on plea to public draft of proposed amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of the registrar's office on a petition seeking to publicize the contents of proposed constitution amendments.

The court instructed the registrar's office the fix the case for hearing after giving it a diary number.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. The petition had prayed the court to issue directives to the government to publicize the draft of proposed legislation.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

4 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

4 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

6 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

8 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

8 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

9 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

10 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

10 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

14 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan