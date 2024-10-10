IHC Removes Objections On Plea To Public Draft Of Proposed Amendment
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of the registrar's office on a petition seeking to publicize the contents of proposed constitution amendments.
The court instructed the registrar's office the fix the case for hearing after giving it a diary number.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. The petition had prayed the court to issue directives to the government to publicize the draft of proposed legislation.
