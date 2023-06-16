UrduPoint.com

IHC Removes Objections On Sh Rasheed's Petition

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

IHC removes objections on Sh Rasheed's petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday removed the objections on a petition against police raid at the house of Awami Muslim League's (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, who heard the petition, referred the case to the IHN chief justice for shifting of it to another bench.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate prayed the court to transfer the case to the court of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as an identical case was already pending with it.

He said the police during the raid on Sheikh Rasheed's house, tortured his servants and prayed the court to stop the police for taking further action in the first information report against his client.

Justice Arbab remarked that the court could not stop the police from taking action, however, the other bench could view all the concerns of petitioner.

The court noted that the Registrar Office had raised objections on the petition as multiple prayers were made.

The lawyer said the other bench had already suspended two FIRs against his client who was currently on protective bail.

The court then sent the case file to chief justice and adjourned its hearing.

