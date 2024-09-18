IHC Removes Objections On Zain Qureshi's Plea Against Arrest
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition of Member of the National Assembly Zain Qureshi against his arrest.
IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also asked the Registrar office to fix the case for hearing on Thursday.
The petitioner in his plea adopted the stance that his arrest was a violation of Article 10A of the Constitution.
