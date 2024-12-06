IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Arbab Tahir directs DSP legal to personally probe arrest of a vendor’s brother

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reprimanded the police actions in a case involving the arrest of civilians under the pretext of protests, labeling it unjust.

Justice Arbab Tahir was hearing the case regarding arrest of a vegetable vendor’s brother from F-10 of the capital city.

Justice Tahir while reprimanding the police questioned the actions of the police.

“What are you doing? The individuals who have nothing to do with the protest are being arrested,” remarked the judge.

He also questioned that the police could not detain the innocent people.

The brother of the victim citizen told the court that his brother had nothing to with the protests.

“My brother was taken from F-10 on December 1 and falsely included in the list of unidentified persons in a protest case. I am a vegetable vendor, and my father is a bike courier.

We have no connection to protests,” said the man.

Justice Tahir directed the DSP legal to personally probe the matter.

On it, the DSP assured the court that he would review the case and would maintain contact with affected family.

The judge directed IHCBA President Riasat Ali Azad to represent the petitioner and file a bail application in the trial court.

Azad while addressing the court criticized the Islamabad police chief, saying that he is busy with the political slogans, and the police’ duty is just to protect the citizens.

He regretted that the behavior is degrading the human dignity. He said it is Islamabad , the capital city, and is not any remote area.

The court disposed of the case after giving directions to the relevant officers to ensure justice for the affected individual and accountability of those involved in the lawful actions.