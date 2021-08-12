IHC reserves decision in accused bail plea

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on post arrest bail petition of co-accused Umer Bilal in a case pertaining to torturing and blackmailing a couple.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Umer Bilal seeking post arrest bail. The investigation officer produced the case record before the court.

During hearing, the petitioner's lawyer read out contents of first information report and its sections. He said that his client was not named in FIR and their was also no allegation of taking ransom on him.

However, the plaintiff lawyer said the victim couple had mentioned the petitioner's role in the incident during statement before the magistrate. The accused had facilitated the crime and thus not entitled to get relief of bail, he argued.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment into the matter. The police had registered an FIR against the accused including Usman Mirza for torturing and blackmailing a couple after making their films at a residence in sector E-11 in Islamabad.