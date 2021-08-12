UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Decision In Accused Bail Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

IHC reserves decision in accused bail plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on post arrest bail petition of co-accused Umer Bilal in a case pertaining to torturing and blackmailing a couple.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Umer Bilal seeking post arrest bail. The investigation officer produced the case record before the court.

During hearing, the petitioner's lawyer read out contents of first information report and its sections. He said that his client was not named in FIR and their was also no allegation of taking ransom on him.

However, the plaintiff lawyer said the victim couple had mentioned the petitioner's role in the incident during statement before the magistrate. The accused had facilitated the crime and thus not entitled to get relief of bail, he argued.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment into the matter. The police had registered an FIR against the accused including Usman Mirza for torturing and blackmailing a couple after making their films at a residence in sector E-11 in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Film And Movies FIR Islamabad High Court Post From Court

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

15 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

22 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

26 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

45 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.