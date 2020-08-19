IHC reserves decision in health card case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging the printing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s flag colors on health card.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the decision after listening the arguments from both sides at large in the case.

The chief justice said no one could do personal advertisement in any project initiated with public money in accordance of Supreme Court's judgment.

He asked the deputy attorney general not to defend the undefendable things.

The deputy attorney general adopted the stance that top court's judgment was came in the time of elections.

The chief justice said law was equal for all and asked that whether the Federal government presented this matter to the cabinet for approval.

He noted that the health ministry in its response had adopted the stance that it was a violation of law.

To this, the deputy attorney general said there was no slogan, flag and picture on card.

After this, the court reserved its judgment.