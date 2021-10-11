UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Decision In Margalla Avenue Case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment in a petition against construction of Margalla Avenue without approval in line of environment hazards.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the citizens of Federal capital against the construction of Margalla Avenue along with Margalla National Park.

The petition stated that the application for approval in line of environment was given after the start of construction. The court asked what would be the future of Margalla Avenue if the approval was not granted.

The lawyer of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Bokhari pleaded that Margalla Avenue package-I was continuing since 2012 and its fifty percent work had been completed.

Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) adopted the stance that this department was responsible for the protection of Margalla Hills and it was not consulted regarding the matter.

The CDA's lawyer said there were neither houses nor trees in package-I of the project. The court said anyone could file petition regarding the environment problem.

The court remarked that environment meant not only trees but everything like protection of wildlife and controlling pollution.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its decision.

