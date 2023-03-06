IHC reserves decision in plea seeking removal of name from ECL

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking to remove the name of accused Adam Amin Chaudhry from the Exit Control List (ECL) in a reference pertaining to looting the public in the name of investment.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani observed that there should be no dual standards in the country. If the Names of some persons had been removed from the ECL then why the petitioner's name was not excluded.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should treat the people equally, he added.

The court, however, reserved its judgment in the case.