UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Decision In Plea Seeking Removal Of Name From ECL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

IHC reserves decision in plea seeking removal of name from ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking to remove the name of accused Adam Amin Chaudhry from the Exit Control List (ECL) in a reference pertaining to looting the public in the name of investment.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani observed that there should be no dual standards in the country. If the Names of some persons had been removed from the ECL then why the petitioner's name was not excluded.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should treat the people equally, he added.

The court, however, reserved its judgment in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Exit Control List Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

26 minutes ago
 Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares br ..

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares broadcast details

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.