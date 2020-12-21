UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Reserves Decision In PTV's Sacked Employees Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

IHC reserves decision in PTV's sacked employees case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case, filed by the Pakistan Television (PTV)'s sacked officials including Khawar Azhar and Qatrina Hussain.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case, filed by the PTV's sacked employees seeking their restoration.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer contended that the contracts of the employees were canceled illegally. He said only the ptv managing director had the powers to recruit or terminate services of the employees.

To a query of the bench, the PTV counsel said the employees were taking too much salaries and they were terminated under the contract terms. The employees would be given three months salaries in accordance of the contract, he said.

To this, Justice Miangul Hassan said eligible people would not work in low salaries.

The PTV counsel said the employees who were receiving salaries more than Rs350,000 had been terminated in light of the PTV board decision.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the decision on maintainability of the case.

Related Topics

Islamabad High Court PTV Court

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

55 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

55 minutes ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

1 hour ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.