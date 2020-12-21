ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case, filed by the Pakistan Television (PTV)'s sacked officials including Khawar Azhar and Qatrina Hussain.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case, filed by the PTV's sacked employees seeking their restoration.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer contended that the contracts of the employees were canceled illegally. He said only the ptv managing director had the powers to recruit or terminate services of the employees.

To a query of the bench, the PTV counsel said the employees were taking too much salaries and they were terminated under the contract terms. The employees would be given three months salaries in accordance of the contract, he said.

To this, Justice Miangul Hassan said eligible people would not work in low salaries.

The PTV counsel said the employees who were receiving salaries more than Rs350,000 had been terminated in light of the PTV board decision.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the decision on maintainability of the case.