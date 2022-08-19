IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea seeking medical board for Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking to set up a special medical board to conduct medical analysis of Shahbaz Gill.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar regarding the matter.

At the outset of hearing, petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan pleaded that in some doctors in current medical board had no expertise in some diseases.

The court remarked that whether a medical board was not established when a report of the accused came.

It further noted that in an application Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had also summoned IGP Islamabad but now the defence was demanding another medical board through a separate plea.

Baber Awan said that they wanted an impartial medical board wherein doctors from all provinces should be included from private sector instead of government. The court asked whether it would be better if this matter was left on secretary interior.

The lawyer prayed the court to take measures for insurance of basic human rights to Shahbaz Gill. When he was produced before the judicial magistrate there were signs of torture on him, he claimed.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that there was no provision of torture against any accused in law even in sedition case. He would pass an order in this regard, he said.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the case.