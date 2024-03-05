Open Menu

IHC Reserves Decision On Admissibility Of Plea Against PCB Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:34 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of a petition challenging appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and reserved the verdict.

The CJP remarked that why the petitioner claimed that the appointment was wrong.

The lawyer adopted the stance that the caretaker prime minister could not be the patron-in-chief of PCB. The power of appointing PCB chairman was with the prime minister, he added.

The court reserved the verdict and adjourned the case.

