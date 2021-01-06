UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Reserves Decision On Bail Petition Of Accused

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

IHC reserves decision on bail petition of accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on bail petition of accused Faisal Shaheen in judge video scandal case.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on bail petition of accused Faisal Shaheen.

At the outset of hearing, Deputy Attorney General adopted the stance that four accused had already been granted bail and he was also not opposing current bail petition.

The petitioner's lawyer said that his client was in jail for one-year while the other accused had been granted bails.

The deputy attorney general said that challan had been submitted but the trial was not started yet. After conclusion of arguments from both sides the court reserved its judgment on the bail case.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal Jail Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

11 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

12 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

16 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

20 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

23 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.