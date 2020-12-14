UrduPoint.com
IHC Reserves Decision On CDA Affectees Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:33 PM

IHC reserves decision on CDA affectees cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on miscellaneous petitions filed by Capital Development Authority (CDA) affectees seeking lands compensations, and directed the respondents to submit written comments in it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on miscellaneous petitions filed by Capital Development Authority (CDA) affectees seeking lands compensations, and directed the respondents to submit written comments in it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that there was no rule of law in just 1400 square miles area of Federal capital.

Only the rich and elites were being served in Islamabad, he said.

The chief justice remarked that violations of the rights of affectees were admitted facts. The court noted that the elected representatives of Islamabad were also involved in the matter but nothing availed. The bench said these were about 70 years old issues that required to be addressed.

The court asked the respondents to submits written comments till December 21, and reserved its judgment into the case.

