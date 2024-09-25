ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its decision on a petition by Fawad Chaudhry seeking the renewal of his passport and removal from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the arguments of both sides.

After considering the petition, the court decided to reserve its judgment.

Chaudhry had filed the petition to regain his travel rights and have his passport renewed.