ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an appeal against the decision of lower court for granting permission to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for submission of document in a defamation case against him moved by PTI's Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Imran Khan against the verdict of lower court.

At the outset of hearing, Khawaja Asif's lawyer Barrister Waleed Iqbal adopted the stance that his client had filed some document which was allowed by the trial court.

The court inquired that whether these documents were surfaced during the cross examination.

The lawyer read out the order of the session court before the bench.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the appeal of PTI's head Imran Khan.