UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Decision On Imran Khan's Appeal In Defamation Case Against Kh. Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

IHC reserves decision on Imran Khan's appeal in defamation case against Kh. Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an appeal against the decision of lower court for granting permission to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for submission of document in a defamation case against him moved by PTI's Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Imran Khan against the verdict of lower court.

At the outset of hearing, Khawaja Asif's lawyer Barrister Waleed Iqbal adopted the stance that his client had filed some document which was allowed by the trial court.

The court inquired that whether these documents were surfaced during the cross examination.

The lawyer read out the order of the session court before the bench.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the appeal of PTI's head Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

12 minutes ago
 DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prep ..

DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prepares to launch Uptown Tower

12 minutes ago
 EAD policy cuts single-use plastic bags by 95% in ..

EAD policy cuts single-use plastic bags by 95% in first year

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Aisha Rashid bin Deemas as ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Aisha Rashid bin Deemas as DG of SMA

13 minutes ago
 Manal bint Mohammed directs organisation of new ro ..

Manal bint Mohammed directs organisation of new round of ‘Women on Internation ..

13 minutes ago
 DEWA, a major supporter of UAE’s efforts in clim ..

DEWA, a major supporter of UAE’s efforts in climate action

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.