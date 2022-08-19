UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Decision On Maintainability Of Mian Soomro's Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging de-notifying of former PTI's minister Muhammad Mian Soomro.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the case filed by Mr. Soomro through Barrister Zainab Janjua.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that her client was elected from NA-196 Jacobad. His client had not submitted resignation from the NA membership, she said.

She said that the speaker National Assembly had declared the seat as vacant due to not attendance of her client in NA sessions for more than 40 times. Due to aging and health condition her client couldn't travel much, she added.

The lawyer informed the court that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced elections in the constituency after de-notifying Soomro.

The lawyer further said that her client would appear in session after his return from abroad. The court asked the counsel to get information from her client that when he was arriving and whether he would attend the session after his return or not. At this the advocate said that Mr. Soomro would return on September 27, and attend the session.

The court reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the case. It remarked that the court was not serving notice to Speaker NA.

