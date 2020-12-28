(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking stay order against the elections of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by a woman lawyer against the PBC elections.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner adopted the stance that the PBC's elections were scheduled on December 31, adding that 75 members from provincial bar councils would become part of this. She stated that she was also a member of bar council and her current term was not expired yet.

The petitioner was of the view that PBC's elections on December 31, was also a violation of bar act.

The chief justice remarked that it was also violation of bar act to bring such cases to courts. The court couldn't interfere into the affairs of bar council, he said.

The petitioner said that the degrees of 15 candidates were found as fake during verification and there was chance of other fake degree holders.

After listening arguments, the court reserved decision on maintainability of the case.