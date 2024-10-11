IHC Reserves Decision On Petition Seeking Recovery Of PTI’s Intazar Panjotha
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its decision on a petition seeking the recovery of Intazar Panjotha, a focal person for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts to trace his whereabouts.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the DIG Police to expedite cooperation with relevant agencies in the search for Panjotha.
After a break in proceedings, DIG Islamabad Police, SP Khalid Awan, and DSP Sajid Cheema appeared before the court. The DIG explained that Panjotha’s vehicle had been seen traveling from Faizabad to Shamsabad in Rawalpindi. However, the vehicle then made a U-turn, returning to its original location. The police also mentioned that the vehicle’s black number plate had made tracking more difficult, and they requested additional time to trace the vehicle’s movements.
Before the break, the DIG had informed the court that letters had been sent to all intelligence agencies, and a special team had been formed to investigate the case. CCTV footage had confirmed that Panjotha was headed towards Rawalpindi, and the police had requested further footage from Rawalpindi to aid the investigation.
At the request of the petitioner’s lawyer, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq appointed Faisal Chaudhry as the focal person for the case, directing that all progress be communicated to him.
After hearing arguments from all parties, the court reserved its decision.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh cabinet allows PSCM to maintain waiting list, strengthens SHOs powers1 minute ago
-
NA body raises concerns on MDCAT irregularities1 minute ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi issues special traffic plan for SCO Conference1 minute ago
-
Romanian Charge de Affairs, MD APP discuss cooperation between official news agencies11 minutes ago
-
Climate change awareness week observed in Dera11 minutes ago
-
PTI's request to adjourn intra-party elections review, a delaying tactic, says CJP21 minutes ago
-
Police launch public councils to enhance community policing in Malakand21 minutes ago
-
ISSI roundtable underscores SCO as catalyst for regional integration, connectivity21 minutes ago
-
No country can progress without a high-quality education system: PM31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s first Energy Climate Data dashboard launched to address information gaps31 minutes ago
-
Planning Minister pays tribute PIDE outgoing VC, Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq31 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Traffic Police issues Diversion Plan for SCO Summit31 minutes ago