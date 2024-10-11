Open Menu

IHC Reserves Decision On Petition Seeking Recovery Of PTI’s Intazar Panjotha

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its decision on a petition seeking the recovery of Intazar Panjotha, a focal person for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts to trace his whereabouts.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the DIG Police to expedite cooperation with relevant agencies in the search for Panjotha.

After a break in proceedings, DIG Islamabad Police, SP Khalid Awan, and DSP Sajid Cheema appeared before the court. The DIG explained that Panjotha’s vehicle had been seen traveling from Faizabad to Shamsabad in Rawalpindi. However, the vehicle then made a U-turn, returning to its original location. The police also mentioned that the vehicle’s black number plate had made tracking more difficult, and they requested additional time to trace the vehicle’s movements.

Before the break, the DIG had informed the court that letters had been sent to all intelligence agencies, and a special team had been formed to investigate the case. CCTV footage had confirmed that Panjotha was headed towards Rawalpindi, and the police had requested further footage from Rawalpindi to aid the investigation.

At the request of the petitioner’s lawyer, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq appointed Faisal Chaudhry as the focal person for the case, directing that all progress be communicated to him.

After hearing arguments from all parties, the court reserved its decision.

