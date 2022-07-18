UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Decision On Plea About Bushra Bibi's Audio Leak

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

IHC reserves decision on plea about Bushra Bibi's audio leak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking inquiry into the audio leak associated with PTI Chief Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and and Arslan Khalid.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case pertaining to the matter filed by a citizen Muhammad Arshad through his counsel Asif Gujjar Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the court remarked that whether the petitioner wanted this court to investigate an audio leak.

The court further asked if the court duty was of an investigator.

Justice Farooq questioned whether the petitioner was an affectee of that audio leak, adding that how the court could issue a writ on conversation of two private people.

The bench asked whether the affectees of audio leak had filed application to any forum. Justice Farooq instructed the petitioner's lawyer to write such case draft after detailed consideration.

After this, the court reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case.

