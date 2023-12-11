The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder chairman seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case along with his sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder chairman seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case along with his sentence.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved the verdict after the two sides concluded their arguments.

At the outset of hearing, ECP’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz objected that they came to know through media that the disqualification notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on August 8, had also been challenged before Lahore High Court.

The single member LHC bench had sent the matter to the five-member larger bench, hence, the instant application before the IHC was not maintainable, he said.

The lawyer said that the sentence of the accused was suspended on August 28, and after more than one month the miscellaneous application was filed to suspend the verdict.

How a ground could be taken up by the petitioner now which he did not adopt in his main appeal, he argued.

The chief justice remarked that section 426 did not mention suspension of the verdict.

Amjad Pervaiz said that there was a separate chapter in CRPC pertaining to the verdicts, adding that a verdict could not be suspended along with suspension of sentence of an accused.

PTI founder's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa said that as per the judgments of the top court, the verdict was also suspended if the sentence of the accused was suspended.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict.