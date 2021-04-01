UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Reserves Decision On Seeking Live Coverage Of Court Proceedings Case

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

IHC reserves decision on seeking live coverage of court proceedings case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking live broadcasting of proceedings on pubic interests cases.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC reserved the decision after listening arguments from petitioner's lawyer Barrister Ammar Ziauddin.

The lawyer adopted the stance that there were examples of live coverage of court proceedings in world states including America, Australia, China and India. The court noted that the petitioner had attached downloaded documents with his case and asked him to share others if he had.

The lawyer then presented the copy of Indian Supreme Court to the bench regarding live coverage of court proceeding.

He argued that live coverage would also ensure the provision of freedom of expression in the country. Justice Farooq remarked that anyone could visit courts to view the proceedings.

The lawyer said that in modern era several countries had adopted the technology for live broadcasting of court proceedings. He said that this would also improve the public trust on judicial system.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the decision on maintainability of the case.

Related Topics

India Supreme Court World Technology Australia China Visit Islamabad High Court From Share Court

Recent Stories

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

13 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

13 minutes ago

Naval Chief heads command, staff conference at NHQ ..

1 minute ago

KP govt to give more relief to employees: Shahram ..

4 minutes ago

Micro lockdown imposed in various Sialkot areas

5 minutes ago

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection  for ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.