IHC reserves decision on seeking live coverage of court proceedings case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking live broadcasting of proceedings on pubic interests cases.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC reserved the decision after listening arguments from petitioner's lawyer Barrister Ammar Ziauddin.

The lawyer adopted the stance that there were examples of live coverage of court proceedings in world states including America, Australia, China and India. The court noted that the petitioner had attached downloaded documents with his case and asked him to share others if he had.

The lawyer then presented the copy of Indian Supreme Court to the bench regarding live coverage of court proceeding.

He argued that live coverage would also ensure the provision of freedom of expression in the country. Justice Farooq remarked that anyone could visit courts to view the proceedings.

The lawyer said that in modern era several countries had adopted the technology for live broadcasting of court proceedings. He said that this would also improve the public trust on judicial system.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the decision on maintainability of the case.