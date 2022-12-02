UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Decision On Swati's Plea Seeking FIRs Details

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

IHC reserves decision on Swati's plea seeking FIRs details

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on petition of PTI's leader Azam Swati seeking details of FIRs registered against him across the country.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict after listening arguments from the respondents at length.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal adopted the stance that after the 18the amendment in Constitution the police department was under control of concerned provinces. The federal government had not authority to give directives to the IGs of provinces, he added.

He, however, said that the federal government could only keep coordination with the provinces regarding policies about police departments. The AAG said that federation would submit its comments related to the actions of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) but it couldn't provide details regarding the registered FIRs by the police in provinces.

The AAG further highlighted that the petitioner had named the IGs of provinces but it didn't nominate home departments as respondents.

Petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan argued that the human rights issues were also related to the policy matters, adding that the federal government could collect information from the provinces. How the federation could claim it was helpless beyond the Faizabad and Attok Bridge.

He said that his client should be provided the information about FIRs so that he could apply for bails. The advocate also prayed the court stop the possible shift of Swati to any other province.

The court reserved the judgment after listening arguments from two sides.

