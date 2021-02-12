IHC reserves decision regarding bench changing in Broadsheet Commission case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its decision on petitioner's plea seeking to change bench in case challenging the appointment of Justice (reted) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of broadsheet inquiry commission.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen. The petitioner requested the Chief justice to disassociate himself from the bench and send this case to any other bench for hearing.

The chief justice observed that the petitioner had raised the objections on every bench. The court, however, reserved the decision on petitioner's request.