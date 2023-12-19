Open Menu

IHC Reserves Decision Regarding Omar Ayub's Plea Seeking Cases Details

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Tuesday reserved his decision on the request of PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub for the detail of the cases registered against him

Syed Ali Bukhari, Omar Ayub's legal counsel, appeared before the court.

The Punjab Government, in a report submitted in compliance with the court's directives, informed that a total of six cases were registered against Omar Ayub in the province.

The court reserved the decision after receiving the report.

