IHC Reserves Its Decision In Chairman NADRA Appointment Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

IHC reserves its decision in chairman NADRA appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in a petition challenging the appointment of Chairman National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) Usman Mubeen.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on the petition and subsequently reserved the verdict after listening arguments from both sides.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid adopted the stance before bench that age limit for the post of chairman NADRA was 55 years while Usman Mubeen was 38 year old.

The appointment was made keeping in view the experience and education criteria set for the post in accordance with the law, he said.

However, the petitioner's lawyer Hafiz Arafat Advocate claimed that the rules and procedures were not followed in appointment of chairman NADRA and prayed the court to declare his posting as null and void.

The court reserved its verdict in the matter that would be announced later.

