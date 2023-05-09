UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Its Judgment On Imran Khan's Arrest In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 10:10 PM

IHC reserves its judgment on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment regarding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the arrest of Imran Khan when he was doing his biometric verification to appear before the court in connection with his bail petitions. He summoned the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Secretary Interior and Additional Attorney General to appear within 15 minutes.  The IGP and the Additional Secretary Interior appeared before the court. Later, the court held a recess of 30 minutes and also summoned NAB Director General and Prosecutor General to answer in the arrest matter of Imran Khan.

During the course of the hearing, the chief justice asked whether anyone could be arrested from the court premises. The accused would have to be released if the court find any illegality in the arrest of the PTI chief.

NAB Director General Rawalpindi Irfan Baig and Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi appeared before the bench following the court directives.   Justice Aamer Farooq asked what was the procedure for the execution of NAB warrants. Whether NAB adopted the same procedure in every case as the court's prime concern was whether the arrest was legal or not, he added.

Sardar Abbasi said no accused could be arrested from the courtroom due to the respect of the court.

He said the Bureau had conducted the investigation of the Al-Qadir Trust case in detail. The inquiry was converted into an investigation as per the law on April 28 and then the NAB chairman issued arrest warrants for the PTI chief, he added.

He said the accused did not appear before the NAB investigators at the inquiry stage. Imran Khan would be produced before the relevant court within 24 hours, he added.

The Additional Secretary Interior said the Rangers personnel were already on alert to arrest Imran Khan.

The Inspector General of Police Islamabad said the execution of the arrest warrants was in his knowledge.

He said it would also be in the knowledge of the police if the deployment of Rangers was required. The Rangers personnel used to be deployed under the command of the policeImran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris said NAB should be asked when the inquiry was converted into an investigation, and it was necessary to inform the defence when it was converted.

He said they were going to file an interim bail petition in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The NAB chairman could issue arrest warrants during the investigation of the case, he added.

Khawaja Haris said NAB had served one notice which was answered by his client. An accused could be arrested only when he did not respond to the NAB questions even after repeated notices.   Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal questioned whether the bar room and the parking area would also be considered court premises.   Khwaja Haris adopted the stance that no one could be arrested from the court premises and access to justice was the basic right of his client.

Naeem Panjutha Advocate prayed to the court to issue orders for the production of Imran Khan before the bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers Police National Accountability Bureau Alert Rawalpindi Same April Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

38 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

2 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

2 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khanâ€™s directives

3 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.