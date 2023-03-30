The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking removal of terrorism clauses in the first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking removal of terrorism clauses in the first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition.

During the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the court was suspending the operation of the FIR and instead serving notices to respondents.

Addressing the petitioner, the chief justice said the court was giving relief to him as he would not be harassed.

The petitioner's lawyer said the police had nominated some 200 persons in the FIR but arrested around 400. Some of them were now being discharged from the case.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment.