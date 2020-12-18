UrduPoint.com
IHC Reserves Judgment In Petition Pertaining To Mayor MCI's Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:57 PM

IHC reserves judgment in petition pertaining to mayor MCI's elections

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to the elections of mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MC) filed by three deputy mayors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to the elections of mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MC) filed by three deputy mayors.

Justice Farooq remarked that there were weaknesses in local body system, how could this court rectify it. The most powerful people were living here in Federal capital but the city was still ignored, he said.

The bench remarked that there should be a new model and separate assembly for Islamabad. Chief Commissioner ICT was running the affairs of the city and he had been given three posts, Justice Farooq observed, and expressed concern over the Capital Development Authority's role in this regard.

The court remarked that the cleanliness of the city was started after several years, adding that the posh areas were still in bad condition.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the above case and reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides at large.

Earlier at the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam contended that repeated delays were made in mayor's elections and now the time was near to expire.

On the query of the bench, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s lawyer adopted the stance that the elections were delayed due to COVID-19's spread.

To this the petitioner's counsel said that the ECP was going to conduct elections of senate and on two Constituencies of National Assembly.

The ECP lawyer said that his department had written to the concerned authority for mayor's elections and two constituencies.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the local body systems were working in the world while the MNAs do legislations for the countries.

Sardar Taimoor said that the mayor's tenure would be completed on February 25. The court asked that only 45 days left then why the ECP now conducting elections for mayor slot to this ECP's lawyer said that the electoral-college had issued notification for elections under the law.

The petitioner's counsel said that the ECP had stated that the deputy mayor was ineligible to participate in mayor's elections while the law allowed any local body representative. His clients' nomination papers had been rejected by the ECP, he said.

Sardar Taimoor said it was a discrimination to declare the deputy mayors as disqualify for mayor's elections.

PTI local body members' lawyer Syed Ali Bokhari argued that the ECP had stopped the elections of union councils for last one-year then how the mayor election could be conducted.

After this, the court reserved its judgment on the case.

