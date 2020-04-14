IHC reserves judgment on bail petition of Hussain Lawai,Taha Raza

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on bail petition of a central accused Hussain Lawai and a co-accused Taha Raza in cases pertaining to fake accounts and mega money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on bail petition of a central accused Hussain Lawai and a co-accused Taha Raza in cases pertaining to fake accounts and mega money laundering.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on bail petition of the accused. The court reserved its judgment after the two sides concluded their arguments.

It may be mentioned here that the two accused were currently in Central Jail, Rawalpindi on judicial remand.