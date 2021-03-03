UrduPoint.com
IHC Reserves Judgment On Faisal Vawda Qualification Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:40 PM

IHC reserves judgment on Faisal Vawda qualification case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on Federal Minister Faisal Vawda's eligibility case after it was informed that the minister had resigned from the post.

Faisal Vawda's lawyer pleaded before the court that the petition had become ineffective after the resignation of his client from national assembly seat and prayed the court to dispose of the case. He also submitted a copy of resignation of Faisal Vawda to the court.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed through Barrister Jahangir Jadoon challenging the qualification of Faisal Vawda under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petitioner's counsel Jahangir Jadoon objected over the stance and stated that one remained a member of the Parliament until his resignation was accepted by the authority concerned.

He further contended that Faisal Vawda had resigned from the post after casting vote in senate elections and when he was also a candidate in the polls.

Jadoon argued that several members of the assembly resigned from their seats and joined the parliament again in the past.

He alleged that Faisal Vawda had hidden information pertaining to dual nationality and, therefore, he was neither remain sadiq nor ameen.

Jahangir Jadoon argued that Faisal Vawda was a US national until his nomination papers were accepted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that Vawda had surrendered dual nationality on June 25, while scrutiny of his documents by ECP was completed on June 18.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the case.

It may be mentioned here that on February 23, a tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) declared Vawda eligible to participate in the Senate polls.

The decision was announced by the court while hearing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail's appeal against approval of Vawda's nomination papers for the polls.

