Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IHC reserves judgment on maintainability of Imran Khan's disqualification case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a disqualification case against PTI chairman Imran Khan for not disclosing his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid.

Petitioner's lawyer Hamid Shah Advocate argued that Imran Khan had not disclosed his alleged daughter in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that Imran Khan was also not entitled to remain party chairman anymore as all facts had been mentioned in the petition about his disqualification.

He said that the PTI chairman had no answers to the facts raised in the petition.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that so far Imran Khan had neither admitted nor denied the allegations. The lawyer said that Imran Khan had mentioned his wife Bushra Bibi, and sons Qasim Khan and Salman Khan in his affidavit.

He had also stated that the two sons were living with their mother and they were not financially dependent on him, he said.

The lawyer further said that Tyrian White was still unmarried and as per Islamic law, she would be considered his dependent. The lawyer said that one submitting a false affidavit has to be disqualified under Article 629(1)(f) of the constitution.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani said that the alleged father had not accepted her as his daughter. The ECP's counsel said that such petitions had been terminated in the past due to the lack of proof. He prayed the court to grant permission to submit some documents in this regard.

Expressing annoyance, the court observed why the ECP had realized now to file documents. Why a heavy fine shouldn't be imposed on it, it said. The court said that so far it was hearing this case to the extent of only maintainability, adding that the case would proceed if it was considered admissible.

After this, the bench reserved the verdict on the admissibility of the case.

