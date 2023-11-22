Open Menu

IHC Reserves Ruling On Mazari’s Plea To Remove Her Name From PCL

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 10:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its ruling on the former federal minister Shireen Mizari’s plea for removing her name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition. The additional attorney general and deputy attorney general appeared in the court on behalf of Federal Government whereas Advocate Tahir Kazim represented the police department.

The court questioned about the inclusion of Shireen Mizari's name in the PCL, pointing out that while a significant number of criminal cases were filed against various accusers, but why only Mazari’s name was added in the PCL.

Responding to the court's concerns, Advocate Tahir Kazmi adopted the stance that Mazari’s name was added in the PCL in view of her travel history as a layman did not do as much travelling.

The counsel apprised the court that seven cases were registered against the former federal minster.

The court, however, dismissed the reason cited for inclusion of Mazari's name in the PCL and reserved the ruling.

