IHC Reserves Verdict In Plea Against Re-polling In NA-43
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in a petition challenging the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling in six polling stations of NA-43 Tank.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by independent candidate Dawar Khan Kundi against the ECP decision.
The petitioner’s lawyer Afnan Karim Kundi said that the voters’ turnover was low due to the security issues.
He said his client had defeated the son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the constituency, and Form 47 was issued.
But the ECP ordered re-polling without receipt of any complaint, he added.
The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the ECP's order for re-polling.
The ECP's Director General Law adopted the stance that the body had received several complaints, some of them were disposed of while re-polling was ordered at some polling stations.
It was reported that the people did not cast their votes in the area, he added.
The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the respondents.
