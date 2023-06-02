UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Verdict In Plea Seeking A-class For Afridi In Jail

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 08:52 PM

IHC reserves verdict in plea seeking A-class for Afridi in jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking provision of medical facilities and A-class in jail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Khan Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking provision of medical facilities and A-class in jail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Khan Afridi.

IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding the matter.

At the outset of the hearing, the officials of Adiala Jail informed the court that Mr Afridi had been kept in a separate cell. To this, the court observed that the officials themselves narrating the actual situation.

The state counsel said a high profile personality could not be kept in a barrack.

The officials, however, said that they had written to the deputy commissioner for changing of his class in jail, adding the number of prisoners in the jail were exceeding the capacity.

Afridi's lawyer said that he was not allowed to meet his client in the jail despite the court orders.

The court reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Jail Islamabad High Court Afridi Court

Recent Stories

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

9 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

9 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

6 minutes ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

6 minutes ago
 Nigeria grapples with end of fuel subsidy

Nigeria grapples with end of fuel subsidy

6 minutes ago
 CEC inaugurates new website of Election Commission ..

CEC inaugurates new website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.