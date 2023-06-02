IHC reserves verdict in plea seeking A-class for Afridi in jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking provision of medical facilities and A-class in jail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Khan Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking provision of medical facilities and A-class in jail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Khan Afridi.

IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding the matter.

At the outset of the hearing, the officials of Adiala Jail informed the court that Mr Afridi had been kept in a separate cell. To this, the court observed that the officials themselves narrating the actual situation.

The state counsel said a high profile personality could not be kept in a barrack.

The officials, however, said that they had written to the deputy commissioner for changing of his class in jail, adding the number of prisoners in the jail were exceeding the capacity.

Afridi's lawyer said that he was not allowed to meet his client in the jail despite the court orders.

The court reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments.