UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Verdict On Admissibility Of Plea Against NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of plea against NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition against Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition against Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court would pass an appropriate order in this case. The petition was filed by a citizen Hafiz Osama Riaz through his counsel Hanif Rahi Advocate.

The petitioner claimed that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved Rs 750 millions for the celebration programs of Independence Day. Most of the share of the said amount was spent on the diamond jubilee events organized by the National Assembly, he said.

The lawyer said that during the ceremony, under 14 children delivered speeches while addressing to the Speaker NA. The lawyer claimed that this activity was against the law.

After listening the arguments, the court reserved its judgment on admissibility of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Independence Islamabad High Court Share Million Court

Recent Stories

IHC orders to start work on lawyers' complex

IHC orders to start work on lawyers' complex

11 minutes ago
 CTD Punjab arrests 'terrorists' involved in Johar ..

CTD Punjab arrests 'terrorists' involved in Johar Town blast

11 minutes ago
 Back from underworld: Greek city's cultural rebirt ..

Back from underworld: Greek city's cultural rebirth

11 minutes ago
 Toshakhana case: Court summons Imran on Jan 9 over ..

Toshakhana case: Court summons Imran on Jan 9 over plea for criminal proceedings ..

11 minutes ago
 First Lady Begum Samina Alvi stresses awareness to ..

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi stresses awareness to reduce deaths by breast cance ..

19 minutes ago
 Court extends Azam Swati's judicial remand

Court extends Azam Swati's judicial remand

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.