IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of plea against NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition against Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition against Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court would pass an appropriate order in this case. The petition was filed by a citizen Hafiz Osama Riaz through his counsel Hanif Rahi Advocate.

The petitioner claimed that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved Rs 750 millions for the celebration programs of Independence Day. Most of the share of the said amount was spent on the diamond jubilee events organized by the National Assembly, he said.

The lawyer said that during the ceremony, under 14 children delivered speeches while addressing to the Speaker NA. The lawyer claimed that this activity was against the law.

After listening the arguments, the court reserved its judgment on admissibility of the case.