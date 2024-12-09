Open Menu

IHC Reserves Verdict On Ali Bokhari's Protective Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM

IHC reserves verdict on Ali Bokhari's protective bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on protective bail of PTI leader Ali Bokhari after the cases details against him was presented.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case seeking cases details and protective bails for Ali Bokhari.

The court was informed that a total of 17 cases had been registered against him.

The petitioner’s lawyer Raisat Ali Azad prayed the court to grant ten-day protective bail to his client so that he could approach the relevant forums for relief.

The court after hearing, reserved its verdict.

