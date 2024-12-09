IHC Reserves Verdict On Ali Bokhari's Protective Bail
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on protective bail of PTI leader Ali Bokhari after the cases details against him was presented.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case seeking cases details and protective bails for Ali Bokhari.
The court was informed that a total of 17 cases had been registered against him.
The petitioner’s lawyer Raisat Ali Azad prayed the court to grant ten-day protective bail to his client so that he could approach the relevant forums for relief.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School nutrition program inspected in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh6 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked6 minutes ago
-
IESCO filed offices put on high alert to ensure smooth power supply in snow season6 minutes ago
-
Capacity building workshop for SIs held6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrested 5 culprits in APPC fake recruitment scam6 minutes ago
-
Punjab to protect minorities' rights on priority basis: Ramesh Singh Arora16 minutes ago
-
Turkish government to establish Cultural Center at SMIU to organise International conferences16 minutes ago
-
Court grants police -3-day more remand of 19 accused16 minutes ago
-
Gold price surges by Rs 2,000 per tola16 minutes ago
-
NAB observes Int'l Anti-Corruption Day 202426 minutes ago
-
President reiterates nation's commitment to human rights' promotion36 minutes ago
-
UNDP Pakistan hosts stakeholders workshop to address climate change and disaster risk reduction chal ..36 minutes ago