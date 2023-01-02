UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Verdict On Bail Plea Of Senator Swati In Tweets Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2023 | 01:43 PM

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

Chief Justice Amir Farooq has heard the bail plea of the PTI leader in the controversial Tweets case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved verdict on a bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the case while the special prosecutor could not turn up before the court. Advocate Babar Awan represented Swati in the case. Awan said that Swati's son wants to put his viewpoint before the court.

Swati’s son, however, was present there in the court who said, “My father had written a letter and I want to read it with the court's permission,”.

Chief Justice Farooq observed that the letter was present before the court, and remarked that a larger bench would be formed to settle this matter once and for all.

Advocate Awan asked the court to look into the matter today but the court observed that a larger bench could not be constituted today.

Swati’s son, meanwhile, withdrew the letter of no-confidence against IHC Chief Justice.

A law officer representing the Federal government appeared before the court and requested it to grant him some time to present arguments.

The judge asked the FIA about challan in the case to which the agency said that it was already filed on December 24, 2022 and the case would be heard on January 3.

The deputy attorney general submitted that the PTI senator had already been booked in a case but he committed the crime again.

The FIA told the court that Swati did not surrender his Twitter account. At this, the judge observed that the investigating agency itself ended the physical remand.

The judge asked, “Is there a chance of tampering?,”. On it, the FIA said that Swati did not deny the Tweet.

The PTI Senator has been in jail since November 27 after he was taken into custody for the second time for allegedly using abusive language against the state institutions.

He was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against senior military officers.

The senator, initially, was arrested by the FIA on October 13 after he posted a hateful and threatening message against the then-army chief, judiciary, and other state institutions on his official Twitter account.

He was granted bail in that case, but on November 27, the FIA arrested him again for using abusive language against the top military brass, including Gen (retd) Bajwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Babar Awan Jail Twitter Federal Investigation Agency January October November December Islamabad High Court All Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

52 minutes ago
 PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.