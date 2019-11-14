IHC reserves verdict on contempt of court cases against Firdous Ashiq Awan and Ghulam Sarwar Kha

(@fidahassanain)

The court would announce its reserved verdict on Nov 25th.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Pointd/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) The Islamabad High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on contempt of court case against Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan for thier comments on the bail matter of Nawaz Sharif

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the government hoped that all the pending cases would be diposed off with no delay as speedy hearing was conducted in Nawaz Sharif's case while Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had termed the bail of Nawaz Sharif as deal with the government.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the judgement on contempt of court case against both the leaders. At the outset of the proceedings, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan submitted their unconditional apologies in the court. Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that he cannot even think of any insult of the court and judicial authority as he was a political worker while Firdous Ashiq Awan submitted her unconditional apology before the court.

Both the leaders have been facing the contempt proceedings after IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of thier statements and said that how the members of the cabinent could give such statements that fall under the ambit of contempt of court.

Previously, the IHC issued notice to Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan for committing contempt of court by terming Nawaz Sharif's bail as deal. The CJ passed the order on a petition moved by Khalid Mahmood Khan. The lawyer moved the petition against Ghulam Sarwara Khan on the basis of his statement he made in a tv show, saying that he committed contemtp of court by linking Nawaz Sharif's release on bail with a deal btween him and the government.

Advocate Jahangir Jadoon, the counsel for the petitioner, said that Ghulam Sarwar Khan had also said that besides0 alleged deal,a fake medical report could also be issued.

At this, The CJ asaked the counsel thaht how he could say that when the government formed a medical board. The CJ expressed serious concerns that politics is correct but such stakes damage the repute and credibility of the system.

By such his remarks about sytem, the CJ was referring to the judiciary.

The CJ directed the registrar office to consolidate petition of Firdous Ashiq Awan and the petiton against Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

On it, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was already there in the courtroom, said that her petiton had nothing to do with the matter of Ghulam Sarwar Khan. At this, the CJ remarked that she held a press conference on government's behalf while now Khan, the another minister, had given such statement. This is the reason that the both petitions would be heard together, the CJ observe.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Khan did not make any statement about the medical board on which the counsel of the petitioner against Khan said that he termed his bail as a "deal". At this, Ashiq said that she can read the transcript of his statement.

The CJ, at this, remarked that how a federal minister could sy such a thing to which she said that the reality was not like that it was being represented in the court.

Justice Minallah remarked: "how can government ministers make such statements?,". On it, Awan said that it may be the personal opinion of Ghulam Sarwar Khan but it was not the government's policy.

"What does mean by it? Is the government not doing trust in its medical board?," the CJ further asked, observing that "there will be serious consequences if the government is not trusting its own institutions,". Awan told the court that Khan did not say anything about the medical bord.

At this, the CJ remarked: " You are Prime Minister's spokersperson and if you are not taking action against Ghulam Sarwar Khan it meants that it was all done on the basis of your decision,".

Referring to her case, CJ Minallah remarked, "When you will impact pending cases, it will also affect other cases,"

On Thursday , the IHC reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides and observed that the decision would be announced on Nov 25th.