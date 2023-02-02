UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Verdict On Gill's Petition In Sedition Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

IHC reserves verdict on Gill's petition in sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition of Shehbaz Gill challenging the appointment of a special prosecutor to pursue sedition case against him.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved its judgment after the two sides concluded their arguments.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that special prosecutors used to be appointed in several cases.

Deputy attorney general said that the appointment of special prosecutor in the case was lawful and prayed the court to dismiss the case.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi's lawyer Aleem Abbasi Advocate said that the appointment of public prosecutor was the authority of Federal government, adding that permanent prosecutor could not defend the nominated accused in any case.

He said that the petitioner had not challenged the notification regarding the appointment of special prosecutor, adding that Rizwan Abbasi was not a private prosecutor instead he was public prosecutor.

He said that the appointment of Rizwan Abbasi as special prosecutor was made as per the rules of business. The petitioner had the right to hire a lawyer but he could not authorise to choose a prosecutor of his choice.

The lawyer said that the appointment of special prosecutor was different from the appointments of attorney general or other law officers.

On a query by the bench, he said that interior ministry had appointed the prosecutor on the request of chief commissioner ICT.

The advocate argued that the court decision which were mentioned by the petitioner had no connection with this case.

The petitioner's counsel gave the references of judgments of other courts and claimed that the top court had banned the appointment of special prosecutors. He, however, said that there was no certain laws regarding the appointments of special prosecutors.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the judgment in the case.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Interior Ministry Business Islamabad High Court From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

3 minutes ago
 realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition S ..

Realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola® Edition Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Co ..

30 minutes ago
 PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Bab ..

PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Babar, Sarfraz and Shaheen

37 minutes ago
 DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happi ..

DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happiness of customers in 2022

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rash ..

Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rashid

47 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.