ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition of Shehbaz Gill challenging the appointment of a special prosecutor to pursue sedition case against him.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved its judgment after the two sides concluded their arguments.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that special prosecutors used to be appointed in several cases.

Deputy attorney general said that the appointment of special prosecutor in the case was lawful and prayed the court to dismiss the case.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi's lawyer Aleem Abbasi Advocate said that the appointment of public prosecutor was the authority of Federal government, adding that permanent prosecutor could not defend the nominated accused in any case.

He said that the petitioner had not challenged the notification regarding the appointment of special prosecutor, adding that Rizwan Abbasi was not a private prosecutor instead he was public prosecutor.

He said that the appointment of Rizwan Abbasi as special prosecutor was made as per the rules of business. The petitioner had the right to hire a lawyer but he could not authorise to choose a prosecutor of his choice.

The lawyer said that the appointment of special prosecutor was different from the appointments of attorney general or other law officers.

On a query by the bench, he said that interior ministry had appointed the prosecutor on the request of chief commissioner ICT.

The advocate argued that the court decision which were mentioned by the petitioner had no connection with this case.

The petitioner's counsel gave the references of judgments of other courts and claimed that the top court had banned the appointment of special prosecutors. He, however, said that there was no certain laws regarding the appointments of special prosecutors.

After listening arguments, the court reserved the judgment in the case.