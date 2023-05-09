UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Verdict On Imran Khan's Arrest In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2023 | 07:23 PM

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan was present in a registry branch of the IHC where he had gone for his biometric, but the Rangers continued to advance towards the room where he was present to arrest him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Chief Justice of the IHC, Aamer Farooq, expressed his serious concerns over the Rangers' raid on the court premises to arrest Imran Khan. Footage from the incident showed that lawyers and staff members of the court were injured during the raid.

Imran Khan was present in a registry branch of the IHC where he had gone for his biometric, but the Rangers continued to advance towards the room where he was present to arrest him. The IHC Chief Justice summoned IG Islamabad, Secretary Interior, and other officials to submit their replies as to how Imran Khan could be arrested from the court premises.

The Chief Justice asked, "Please tell me in which case was the arrest made?" He also warned that action would be taken against the Prime Minister and the ministers if necessary. The IG Islamabad presented a copy of the NAB warrant in the Islamabad High Court.

According to Barrister Ali Gohar, Imran Khan was hit on the head with a rod and also on his injured leg. Lawyer Khawaja Haris stated that NAB had sent multiple notices to Imran Khan, but he did not appear. It was revealed from the NAB case that the inquiry was converted into an investigation, and a request for Imran Khan's bail was prepared.

