IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

A law officer tells the court that the trial in Attock jail was a one-time arrangement, with the cipher case hearing taking place on August 30.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its decision on the petition filed by Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenging the Law Ministry's notification to conduct his trial in Attock jail in a cipher case. Imran Khan, the former prime minister currently in judicial custody until September 13 due to the cipher case, submitted the plea through his counsel, Sher Afzal Marwat.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on the plea following a hearing that included arguments from both sides. The court had previously requested an explanation from the respondents regarding the notice.

In his petition, Imran Khan urged the court to nullify the notification, arguing its illegality in transferring the trial venue to Attock jail.

During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed the court that the trial in Attock jail was a one-time arrangement, with the cipher case hearing taking place on August 30. He also mentioned that the ministry had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing the trial to be held in the prison.

Justice Farooq inquired about the procedure for conducting a trial in jail, to which the prosecutor clarified that the notification to move the court to Attock jail had been issued in accordance with the law.

The court raised questions about the authority to issue such notifications and asked about the implications of reissuing it. PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat asserted that the notification had been motivated by malicious intent and urged the court to determine its validity.

Advocate Marwat also noted that another verdict was pending on one of their pleas and requested a prompt decision. In response, IHC Chief Justice Farooq assured the PTI lawyer that the court would reach a decision on the matter in due course.

Khan has been incarcerated since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5, which stemmed from his failure to appropriately disclose gifts received during his tenure in office. The IHC previously overturned a lower court's ruling that sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs100,000, effectively preventing him from participating in upcoming elections. Consequently, Khan remains in custody due to his judicial remand in the cipher case.