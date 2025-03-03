ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its decision after hearing arguments on the petition filed by the founder of the PTI Imran Khan for alleged denial of meeting with party leaders on Thursday as per the schedule.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, hearing the case, remarked that the court will pass an order on this petition. The former prime minister’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry argued that the Chief Justice and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan have made orders regarding the meetings of PTI founder in jail, and have issued a notice to the Adiala Jail Superintendent and sought a response.

He said that there is also a court order regarding the meeting of founder of the PTI with his wife Bushra Bibi. In March 2024, we had agreed with the Adiala Jail authorities that the family, lawyers and friends would meet on Tuesday and on Thursday.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas remarked that a formal order will be issued on this petition. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision on the petition regarding