Open Menu

IHC Reserves Verdict On Imran Khan's Plea For Jail Meetings

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea for jail meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its decision after hearing arguments on the petition filed by the founder of the PTI Imran Khan for alleged denial of meeting with party leaders on Thursday as per the schedule.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, hearing the case, remarked that the court will pass an order on this petition. The former prime minister’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry argued that the Chief Justice and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan have made orders regarding the meetings of PTI founder in jail, and have issued a notice to the Adiala Jail Superintendent and sought a response.

He said that there is also a court order regarding the meeting of founder of the PTI with his wife Bushra Bibi. In March 2024, we had agreed with the Adiala Jail authorities that the family, lawyers and friends would meet on Tuesday and on Thursday.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas remarked that a formal order will be issued on this petition. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its decision on the petition regarding

Recent Stories

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

27 minutes ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

43 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

1 hour ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

1 hour ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

2 hours ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

3 hours ago
 China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion ..

China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months

4 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan