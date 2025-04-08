The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its decision regarding maintainability of a petition seeking provision of better facilities to Bushra Bibi in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its decision regarding maintainability of a petition seeking provision of better facilities to Bushra Bibi in jail.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case along with the objection of the registrar office. Advocate Zaheer Abbas and Muhammad Usman Gul appeared on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

The court inquired whether the decision on the application submitted to the Superintendent Adiala Jail was not attached?

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer said that they do not even accept the petition. We have sent the application to the jail authorities through courier. We have attached the courier receipt of the petition submitted on April 2.

The court reserved its decision on the admissible of the case.