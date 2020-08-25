IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition against Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a case challenging the appointment of Mirza Shahzad Akbar as advisor to the prime minister on accountability and interior.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the decision after listening arguments of the lawyer. The petition was moved by a citizen Pervaiz Zahoor.

The IHC chief justice said the prime minister was authorized to appoint anyone as his advisor in accordance of the Constitution.

During the course of proceedings, he said if there was a matter of rule of law then it would be appropriate for the petitioner to take it up with the bar council.

He said we should spend time to address complaints of the public instead of wasting it on unnecessary things.

The court had clearly written in sugar mills case that Shehzad Akber could not be part of the federal cabinet, the bench said.

The court asked the petitioner that whether Shehzad Akber had interfered into the powers of chairman of National Accountability Bureau or Federal Investigation Agency. The petitioner had not placed such things before the court, the bench said.

The chief justice said NAB was an independent institution and no one could interfere into its affairs.

After this, the bench reserved the decision on maintainability of the case.